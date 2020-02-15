Storm Dennis: Scotland flood alerts and travel updates

Have your say

There are currently 15 flood alerts in place across Scotland as extreme weather batters the country.

An amber warning was in place for heavy rainfall and strong winds since noon today and is expected to last all day.

Flooding

A total of 15 flood alerts have been issued by Scottish Environment Protection Agency.

Areas affected include Edinburgh and Lothians, Fife, the Scottish Borders, Tayside, Dundee and Angus, Aberdeen, Skye and most parts of central and west areas.

The River Nith in Dumfries is flowing at an extremely high level, with police in Whitesands warning people who have parked their vehicles next to the water to move them immediately.

The A82 through Glencoe has been affected by debris falling on to the road and Traffic Scotland have urged those passing through to be careful.

Twitter posts also show flooding on the A9 causing disruptions to travel.

Bridges

Several bridges across Scotland have had to close due to the extreme weather conditions.

The Skye Bridge is currently closed to high sided vehicles and the Forth Bridge is closed to double decker buses.

Works on the Erskine Bridge due to take place today have been postponed.

Trains

ScotRail has also decided to cancel trains running from certain stations due to the weather conditions.

Trains are not currently running between Perth and Inverness and ScotRail are looking into arranging bus replacement services.