Storm Dennis: Heavy rain set to blast Scotland at the weekend

Scotland is set to be struck by another burst of heavy rain and gales as Storm Dennis hits over the weekend.

Vast swathes of the country were warned of "blizzard conditions" earlier this week by the Met Office as snow showers combined with strong winds.

Scotland has been battered by Storm Ciare in recent days and now Dennis is on the way. Picture: JPIMedia

Some affected regions were subject to an amber weather warning with up to 10cm of snow forecast in higher parts, while Northern Ireland could see further snow showers, forecasters said.

On Friday 14 Feburary a yellow 'be aware' warning for rain is in place for the Scottish Borders, Lothians and Dumfries & Galloway between 9am and 5pm.

The fourth named storm of the 2019-20 season, Dennis, is set to bring a second consecutive weekend of wet and windy weather after Ciara struck the UK with winds of up to 97mph.

Gusts of 50mph are expected, with more than 60mph possible over hills, coastal areas and exposed locations, the Met Office said.

The Met Office warning for Friday.

Predicted heavy rain could also run the risk of further flooding, with six warnings still in place in Scotland following recent heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, around 730 properties in England are believed to have been affected by flooding in recent days, the UK Environment Agency said as it warned of more wet weather ahead when Dennis takes hold.

Caroline Douglass, flood duty manager at the agency, said: "River and surface water flooding is possible on Saturday into Sunday due to Storm Dennis and we are advising people to check their flood risk and to stay safe on the coast or when walking or driving near swollen rivers."

She also warned people against taking "dangerous" so-called storm selfies.

Chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "Another spell of very wet and windy ?weather is expected for Saturday.

"Although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara, disruption is still likely."