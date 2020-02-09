Storm Ciara: Watch the shocking moment Scottish guest house collapses into water

Have your say

This is the moment the front of a guest house collapsed after its foundations were washed away in Storm Ciara.

Ryan McGee captured the moment the front of Bridge House guest house in Hawick was swept away in severe flooding.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 9.30am, police in Hawick were made aware of structural damage to the Bridge House Guest House.

"Officers attended and assisted the fire service at the scene.

"The building has been evacuated and there has been no injuries."