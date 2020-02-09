Storm Ciara: TransPennine Express suspend running to Edinburgh with delays on ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Glasgow

Have your say

The poor weather is causing major issues on the railways today.

Passengers travelling by train in Edinburgh today are facing a nightmare scenario due to inclement weather and signalling faults.

Signal faults in several locations and a speed restriction in the Blairhill area is causing disruption on ScotRail services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh.

TransPennine Express have also suspended travel between Preston and Edinburgh due to the weather.

The number of trains being cancelled has caused overcrowding at Edinburgh Waverely, leading to LNER to close to station to new customers.

Police are reportedly stopping new passengers from entering the station.

Train services across the country are disrupted or cancelled due to Storm Ciara.