Storm Ciara: Scottish airports face disruption as severe weather causes flight delays

Airports all across Europe are experiencing delays this morning (10 Feb) as strong winds continue to strike the UK.

Travel delays expected

Airports all across Europe are experiencing travel delays due to bad weather (Photo: Shutterstock)

Storm Ciara has led to hundreds of cancellations and delays at airports around the UK, including more than 80 flights at Edinburgh Airport.

A total of 85 flights at Edinburgh Airport have currently been cancelled, according to Flight Radar.

Elsewhere, 472 flights have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport, 333 at Gatwick, 101 in Birmingham and 74 in Manchester.

Travellers due to or from Scotland today should check for any disruption to flights with their individual airline provider for the latest updates.

More than 80 flight at Edinburgh Airport have been cancelled as strong winds cause travel disruption (Photo: Shutterstock)

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “The airport is open and is continuing to see flights arrive and depart.

"Passengers who are travelling should contact their airlines for the latest flight information and give themselves plenty of time to get to the airport.”

Passengers who are travelling from Aberdeen International Airport have been advised to follow live updates on its website for the latest information, while those travelling from Glasgow Airport can find the latest updates here.

Weather warnings in place

Gusts of up to 70mph struck the west coast of Scotland over the weekend when Storm Ciara hit, causing the River Nith to burst its banks.

The severe weather has already caused travel chaos, resulting in nearly 200 flight cancellations and delays on Saturday (8 Feb), with Heathrow Airport being the worst affected.

A yellow weather warning for wind and heavy snow remains in place for Scotland until Wednesday (12 Feb), with further travel disruption to air travel expected.

The Met Office warned the conditions may cause possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel, while power cuts may disrupt other services, including mobile phone coverage.

On the roads there may be icy patches which could cause injury, particularly on untreated areas, while there are likely to be delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.