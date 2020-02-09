Storm Ciara: Scotland v England women's Six Nations match postponed

Extreme weather caused by Storm Ciara has caused the Six Nations match between Scotland Women & England Women at Scotstoun to be postponed.

Scottish Rugby made the announcement on Twitter at 10am on Sunday

Scotland women are pictured during a Scotland Women training session, at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group/ SRU)

The game was due to kick off at 12:10pm in Glasgow but the decision has been taken for both player, spectator and staff safety after consultation with local authorities, Glasgow Life, Six Nations and the RFU.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing to have to take this decision but given the extreme weather conditions and with supporters, players and staff safety being paramount it’s the correct decision

"We will always put safety first. I’d like to apologise to fans for any inconvenience Storm Ciara has caused and we will update them with more information on the rescheduling on the game.”