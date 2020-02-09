Storm Ciara: Forth Road Bridge shut to all traffic and Queensferry Crossing shut to double decker buses

Have your say

High winds are causing major travel disruption in and around Edinburgh today.

The Forth Road Bridge has been shut to all traffic due to high winds caused by Storm Ciara.

Traffic Scotland said that the Queensferry Crossing is also shut to double decker buses due to the weather.

Winds are being recorded at 56mph on the bridge, meaning it is not safe for traffic to cross.

Traffic Scotland are also warning drivers to drive carefully on the A1 at East Linton in East Lothian due to the strength of the wind.

Storm Ciara is also causing problems on the railways with Edinburgh Waverley shut due to overcrowding and several services cancelled.

The main station in Edinburgh is shut due to the number of passengers attempting to travel south.

Train companies are advising to check before you travel while LNER are advising customers to travel tomorrow.