Storm Ciara: Edinburgh Waverley reopens following 'overcrowding' closure yesterday

Have your say

Unused LNER tickets from yesterday can be used today

Edinburgh's main railway station has reopened this morning following yesterday's closure due to Storm Ciara.

The storm caused major travel disruption yesterday as several services were cancelled and delayed due to the extreme weather and Waverley closed due to overcrowding of people arriving at the station with cancelled trains.

While the station is now open, LNER, who are the main train operators at Edinburgh Waverley tweeted this morning: "Following the severe weather conditions with #StormCiara yesterday, there are a number of service alterations today (10th February), please see our Service Updates page for more information.

"Unused LNER tickets dated 09th February can be used today."

The rail company issued a 'do not travel' warning yesterday.

There was widespread disruption yesterday (Pic: Russell Roberts)

Network Rail said: "We're keeping a close eye on the weather. Even though Storm Ciara has passed, there are still Met Office Yellow warnings in place.

"We expect to see strong westerly winds bringing low temperatures and frequent, widespread wintry showers across the country.

"We've got extra staff in our Integrated Control room and out on the ground to respond to incidents quickly. The vast majority of Scotland's Railway operating normally.

"Please follow your train operator for live service info though."

The weather warning is in place until Wednesday

Although there is a mostly resumed service, Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express trains between Edinburgh and Preston have been suspended because of flooding at Carlisle this morning.

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning for wind and snow across Scotland today which is set to be in place until Wednesday.

They expect that there will be possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers and possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel due to the adverse weather.