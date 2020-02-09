Storm Ciara: Edinburgh Waverley closed due to 'overcrowding' caused by cancelled trains

The Capitals main station is feeling the strain of the severe disruption due to the weather

Edinburgh's main train station is shut due to overcrowding caused by passengers arriving due to Storm Ciara.

LNER, who run Edinburgh Waverley, said new customers would be turned away at the station due to overcrowding.

The train operating company said: "Please DO NOT TRAVEL unless absolutely necessary. Edinburgh Waverley station is currently closed to new customers arriving due to overcrowding. Tickets will be valid all day tomorrow."

On Twitter, Sarah Moyes said: "Just arrived at Edinburgh Waverley to meet my family, but police at all entrances stopping people from getting in. Lots of very confused faces with suitcases everywhere.

Lesley added: "Nobody being allowed into Waverley station. Police not letting anyone in. They say enough people in station already for all trains south."

Storm Ciara is causing major disruption on the railways in Scotland and England.