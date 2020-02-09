Have your say

Two vans were blown over in December when a closure was apparently ignored.

Traffic restrictions have been put in place on a busy stretch of the A1 in East Lothian as high winds batter the region.

Storm Ciara: A1 closed in East Lothian to high-sided vehicles as strong winds batter region

A yellow weather warning is currently in place for much of the UK as Storm Ciara brings high winds and heavy rain, causing disruption for most of Sunday across Scotland.

Edinburgh Waverley has been partially closed due to overcrowding and trams have been disrupted due to flooding on the line near Edinburgh Airport.

Forth Road Bridge is also shut to all traffic and Queensferry Crossing shut to double decker buses.

Now, a section of the A1 in East Linton has been closed to high-sided vehicles as strong winds continue to hit the area.

Traffic Scotland said on their website: "The A1 is closed to drivers of high sided vehicles (HSV) at East Linton due to high winds in the area.

"Drivers of HSVs heading northbound are advised to leave the A1 at Dunbar and follow the A199.

"Drivers of HSVs heading southbound are advised to leave at Haddington and also follow the A199."

Two vans blew over on the A1 in December last year after drivers apparently ignored a closure due to strong winds for high-sided vehicles.

You can follow the latest updates on our Scotland-wide live blog HERE.