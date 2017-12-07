Storm Caroline: Trampoline causes chaos on Glasgow to Neilston railway line

Trains were brought to a screeching halt by a rogue trampoline which was blown onto the tracks.



The trampoline caused delays for passengers travelling between Glasgow and Neilston, East Renfrewshire, as heavy winds caused by Storm Caroline landed it on the railway.

It was described as an "obstruction" by Scotrail staff as they sent out a warning at 7.12 am this morning (Thu) on Twitter.

Services were delayed, cancelled or revised with those travelling on the line allowed to use a bus to get to their destination instead.

The trampoline landed on the tracks and services were not running normally until 9.30am.

On Twitter, Scotrail reminded those living near train tracks to secure garden furniture to prevent further delays as winds in Scotland are expected to hit 90mph.

They wrote: "There is a trampoline blocking the line in the Patterton area.

"Please remember to secure garden furniture/trampolines if you live near the railway tracks."