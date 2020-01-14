Storm Brendan: Major traffic delays on Scotland's busiest roads and railway services

Traffic Scotland has warned of major delays and cancellations to services amid gale force winds

Road:

- M8 eastbound, lane 3 of 3 remains closed due to an accident at J22. Traffic is backed up to J30 Kingston Bridge, delays with delays up to 45 minutes

- M90 southbound, 2 lanes closed due to an accident at J2 Masterton

- A77 heavy traffic in both directions due to an accident at the Dutchouse Roundabout

- A720 westbound at Baberton delays of up to 1 hour and 20 minutes due to an accident

Strong winds, snow and ice forecast for today across the country

Rail:

- Glasgow - Stranraer - Kilwinning and Ayr the line is closed. Disruption is expected to last until around 15:00 today. Train services between Ayr and Girvan may be cancelled or revised.

- Glasgow - Ardrossan/Ayr/Largs - Kilwinning and Ayr the line is closed. Disruption is expected to last until around 15:00 today. Train services between Glasgow Central and Ayr will be cancelled or terminated at and started back from Kilwinning. Bus replacement services have been arranged, click here for more details

- Kilmarnock - Ayr - Cancellations to services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer via Kilmarnock and between Glasgow Central and Ayr. Bus replacement services have been arranged, click here for more details