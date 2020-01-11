Stand-up comedian shares hilarious blow-by-blow account of Scotland-bound train passenger who tried to scam cheaper ticket Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say "The train guard is Sherlock Holming the crap out of this." A stand-up comedian on a train to Edinburgh has shared the hilarious two-way battle between a fellow passenger and the train guard - as the commuter looked to bag a cheaper ticket. Stand-up comedian shares hilarious blow-by-blow account of Edinburgh-bound train passenger who tried to scam cheaper ticket ‘It’s alarming’ Emergency exit windows are locked on Caledonian sleeper 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.