Stand-up comedian shares hilarious blow-by-blow account of Scotland-bound train passenger who tried to scam cheaper ticket

Share this article
0
Have your say

"The train guard is Sherlock Holming the crap out of this."

A stand-up comedian on a train to Edinburgh has shared the hilarious two-way battle between a fellow passenger and the train guard - as the commuter looked to bag a cheaper ticket.

Stand-up comedian shares hilarious blow-by-blow account of Edinburgh-bound train passenger who tried to scam cheaper ticket

Stand-up comedian shares hilarious blow-by-blow account of Edinburgh-bound train passenger who tried to scam cheaper ticket