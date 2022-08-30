Stagecoach invite passengers to local consultations ahead of proposed timetable changes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals come following an extensive review of the network and travel patterns following the pandemic. The proposed changes aim to reflect the level of customer demand in different areas and ensure that the network can operate sustainably.

The consultation is open until Sunday 11th September with the new timetables proposed to begin on Monday 31st October.

Daniel Laird, Commercial Director for Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We invite customers to give their feedback about our planned revisions to the bus network in Aberdeenshire. Everything we have planned is to best use our fleet of buses to meet the travel habits in the area as well as improving the punctuality of the services. The pandemic has undoubtedly changed travel habits across the region, and these proposals are designed to ensure the ongoing sustainability of our network.”

Full details of changes:

West Aberdeenshire

Services between Inverurie and Aberdeen will be revised to offer two fast journeys per hour; one on service 10 (operating direct to ARI and the city centre) and one on new service 9 (serving Blackburn as well as ARI and the city centre).

Service 9 replaces the additional journeys on service 10 operating between Inverurie and Aberdeen. A small number of journeys operating between Keith and Aberdeen will also be withdrawn (the core service from Keith to Aberdeen and Elgin is not affected).

Service 37 will be revised to operate between Inverurie and Kintore only, with additional stops at Kintore Railway Station.

Kintore will maintain a direct connection to Aberdeen via a revised service X20 (Alford-Kemnay-Aberdeen), which will offer faster journeys into the city centre via Hilton and Westburn. The section of route covering Berryden Retail Park will be withdrawn due to very low usage.

Services in Alford and Kemnay will be revised as all journeys will operate as X20, connecting with Kintore and Aberdeen via the faster route described above.

Regrettably, service 22 (Inverurie town service) is proposed to be withdrawn. This service previously operated under contract to Aberdeenshire Council, but was replaced by the Ready2Go Demand Responsive service in August 2021.

Westhill

Following the successful revamp of the Westhill/Countesswells – Kingswells P&R – Aberdeen corridor in 2020, timetable for services 4, 5 and 6 have been refined to offer faster and more consistent journey times. The biggest benefit will be seen by customers travelling from Kingswells Park & Ride, with journey times to the city centre of just 27 minutes. Adjustments are proposed to early morning and late evening services, as well as those serving Prime Four and TotalEnergies.

Aberdeen City

Service 727 (Aberdeen Airport – P&J Live – Aberdeen city centre) will see a revised timetable which will improve punctuality and offer a more consistent experience.

Service 59 is proposed to operate a revised frequency on Saturdays, with journeys operating every 15 minutes most of the day.

Consultation Events

Wednesday 31st August, Union Square Bus Station, Aberdeen: 8-11am

Thursday 1st September, Village Hall, Kemnay: 3-6pm

Friday 2nd September, Union Square Bus Station, Aberdeen: 3-6pm

Monday 5th September, Inverurie Town Hall: 3-6pm

Wednesday 7th September, Alford Hall: 3-6pm