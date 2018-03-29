Snow to fall on Scotland from tonight amid Easter traffic chaos

Snow appears set to hit Scotland today, with yellow weather warnings issued for tonight and Easter Monday.

The Met Office has issued the warning for the Central, Tayside and Fife region to run from 9pm to noon on Good Friday.

Vehicles drive through snow in Glasgow during poor weather conditions last month

The bureau said rain would turn to snow over higher hills during today and would then fall on some lower levels tonight as travellers hit the road in high numbers for the Easter weekend.

A few centimetres of snow may affect higher routes before a slow improvement follows tomorrow.

The Met Office said snow on lower parts of the country would probably struggle to settle on tarmac and concrete surfaces, but warned icy patches were possible.

The Grampian and Highlands regions will also be affected.

Motorists have been warned some roads are likely to be affected by the conditions with longer journey times, mainly across higher routes.

A separate yellow warning has also been issued for the Strathclyde region, as well as Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, for Monday.

Heavy snow is possible for southern Scotland. The warning is in place from 12:15am to 11:45pm on Monday.

A Met Office statement said: “As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, there is the chance that rain could turn to heavy snow in places.

“Several centimetres of snow are possible, especially over hills, with drifting in strong winds. There is also the possibility of a few centimetres of wet snow gathering at lower levels.

“At present the extent and amounts of any snow are very uncertain and it is quite possible that snow might not be too disruptive.”

Freezing temperatures, rail strikes and engineering upgrades are threatening serious travel disruption over Easter.

Rail workers are taking industrial action this week and temperatures may fall to -10C in some parts of the country, with bitter winds and snowfall forecast.

Roads are expected to become severely congested from today as people travel by car to avoid rail disruption.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Arriva Rail North (Northern) will strike today in the long dispute over the role of guards.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf: ‘Beast from the East’ warnings could have been clearer

The Easter weekend is expected to be one of the busiest in years for travellers, with millions of Britons heading abroad as snow is forecast in parts of the country.

The Association of British Travel Agents (Abta) has estimated 2.1 million British holidaymakers will jet out of the country for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Ports, train stations, roads and airports in the UK are also expected to be extremely busy.

For those who are travelling across Britain, warnings have been issued that there will be major disruption on train services and heavy traffic on the roads, with the AA saying: “This bank holiday weekend is likely to be one of the busiest on the roads in recent years.”

The RAC said drivers will take nearly 19 million separate leisure journeys over Easter. The peak movements will come today as bank holiday traffic and commuters meet on the motorways.

Easter traffic hot spots are set to include the M25 between Gatwick Airport and the M1, the M3 south west of London, the A303 near Stonehenge, the M55 between Preston and Blackpool, and the M53 between Liverpool and Chester, according to the RAC.

At the major airports, half a million people will fly out from Heathrow, 260,000 from Gatwick and 160,000 from Manchester.

The Eurostar service from St Pancras will take 70,000 passengers under the Channel and into mainland Europe this weekend, with many headed to the French capital Paris.

On the domestic rail network, travellers have been urged to check ahead for engineering works.

There are going to be 400 sets of rail works taking place over the Easter weekend as well as a strike on South Western Railway services between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Bristol Temple Meads and Manchester Victoria stations will be closed over the bank holiday period.

Saturday will turn drier, brighter and colder with a brisk north-easterly wind, paving the way for a “widespread frost” on Easter Sunday for much of the country and the potential of lows of -5C in parts of Scotland.

For most of the country the day will be cloudy, punctuated by some sunshine and showers, before more rain moves in from the south on Monday morning, bringing the potential of further snow to the northern hills.