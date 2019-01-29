Snow causes major transport disruption across Scotland

Traffic is slow in a number of parts of Scotland as the country wakes up to the effects of a heavy snowfall that occurred overnight.

A Yellow warning for snow and ice in the country has been updated by the Met Office to extend into the rest of Tuesday, with a warning that more of the country than expected will be hit.

The update says: “Risk of snow is now expected to affect more eastern parts of Scotland than previously, area extended east to include Fife , Lothians and Borders.

“Showers will turn increasingly to snow on Tuesday morning. 5 to 10 cm of fresh snow is expected above about 200m in Scotland with a cover of 1 to 2 cm at lower levels.”

Traffic Scotland have issued several warnings about slow moving traffic as a result of the snowfall, including on the M74 and the M8 Eastbound, two of the country’s busiest roads.

A broken down vehicle at J27 of the M8 is also adding to delays.

A signal fault at Dyce in Aberdeenshire was causing disruption on ScotRail services running between Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

A Police Scotland tweet said: “Some difficult driving conditions, particularly in the West of the country this morning, due to rain showers falling as snow in some places.

“Please take care during the morning commute and drive carefully. Follow Traffic Scotland for updates/info.”