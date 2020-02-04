Six Nations 2020: ScotRail adds extra seats for Scotland v England match at BT Murrayfield

Scotland will play England at BT Murrayfield this weekend.

ScotRail has confirmed it will add more seats for rugby fans travelling to Scotland’s Six Nations home game against England at the weekend.

Scotland will play England at BT Murrayfield on Saturday, February 8th at 4:45pm and more carriages will be put on to key services to and from Edinburgh.

These include: Fife Circle, North Berwick and the Borders, Arbroath, Dunblane, Dundee and Perth and Helensburgh (via Bathgate and Glasgow Queen Street low level).

Trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High will be operated by brand-new eight carriage Class 385s.

Services to be 'extremely busy'

But ScotRail is advising customers to plan ahead as services to and from the capital city will be extremely busy.

Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel, as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Queen Street before the match, and at Haymarket after the final whistle.

To help everyone’s journey go smoothly, extra staff and signs will be in place to direct customers, and map showing which queue to join is also available at scotrail.co.uk/sport

As with most large events, alcohol bans will be in place.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “Scotland v England in the Six Nations is one of the biggest games in the rugby calendar, and we will be doing all we can to make things run smoothly.

“Although we can’t make every train longer, we will be using every train we have on the day.

“If you’re going to Murrayfield, please allow extra time for travel, and buy your ticket in advance, not on the day.

“The last trains of the day will be very busy, so please aim for an earlier service to avoid disappointment.”