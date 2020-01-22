'Significant amount of pipework' to be ripped out of a botched Ferguson Marine-built CalMac ferry

Significant parts of a semi-built CalMac ferry at the Ferguson Marine shipyard will have to be scrapped, MSPs were told today.

A botched project to build the Glen Sannox and a sister vessels will mean a "significant amount of pipework" having to be removed, according to Tim Hair, turnaround director of the yard, which has been taken over by the Scottish Government.

The Glen Sannox ferry under construction at the Ferguson Marine yard. Picture: John Devlin

However, he told the Scottish Parliament's connectivity committee it was "highly unlikely" that anything "catastrophic" would be found, but that would not be known until the vessels were taken out of the water into dry dock.

More to follow