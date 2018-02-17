Signal fault causing disruption on Glasgow to Kilmarnock trains

Have your say

Train passengers are facing delays tonight because of a signal fault.

ScotRail said passengers between Glasgow and Kilmarnock can expect delays until 9.30pm.

A spokesperson said: “A fault with the signalling system between Barrhead and Kilmarnock means trains have to run at reduced speed between these stations.

“As a result of this, trains between Glasgow Central and Kilmarnock may be delayed by up to 15 minutes, cancelled or revised.”

