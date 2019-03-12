Several people injured as coach involved in major A90 crash

Have your say

Several people have been injured after a coach was involved in a major crash on the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen.

The serious crash near Drumlithie – about eight miles south-west of Stonehaven – was reported about 5pm and involves three cars and a coach.

The A90 has been closed in both directions, with tailbacks stretching for miles.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There are multiple injuries. Our crews are still assessing the extent of these.”

Five fire engines are at the scene, as well as police officers.

Police Scotland said in a statement that diversions were in place via the A92.

“The public are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route,” the statement said.

“Any person who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.”

Those travelling to Ibrox for the Scottish Cup tie between Rangers and Aberdeen are warned to expect delays.