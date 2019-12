Have your say

Seven pedestrians were taken to hospital after being struck by a car on Boxing Day.

The crash happened in Manse Road in Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, at around 4.50pm.

The incident took place on Manse Road in Bearsden. Picture: Google

The incident involved a grey Land Rover, which hit a parked vehicle.

It is understood two people were seriously injured, while another was in critical condition on Thursday night.

Police have launched an investigation.