Some services out of Edinburgh Waverley are currently disrupted after reports of trespassers on the track.

ScotRail tweeted to confirm that British Transport Police officers were on-site and are working to re-open the line 'as quickly as possible'.

Services from Waverley to Tweedbank and North Berwick are affected this morning, and passengers are advised to check the status of their journey before setting off.

On Twitter, ScotRail said: "We’ve had a report of trespassers on the railway to the east of Edinburgh Waverley station. Services are being disrupted. We’re working closely with British Transport Police, who have officers on their way.

"Officers are now on-site and have been given access to the track. Our Edinburgh Waverley – Tweedbank/North Berwick services are being disrupted. We’ll do our best to minimise the disruption though.

"British Transport Police and railway response staff are still on-site, working to reopen the railway here as quickly as possible. Apologies if your journey’s being disrupted this morning."

Services from Edinburgh Waverley delayed by 'up to 30 minutes' after reports of trespassers on the track

National Rail are telling passengers that delays of up to 30 minutes are currently in place.

In a statement, they said: "A trespass incident at Edinburgh is causing disruption at this station. Trains may be delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until 9am."

