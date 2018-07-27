Series of diversions in place following fatal A96 crash

Have your say

A number of diversions are in place in Moray following a fatal crash on the A96 which killed 5 people.

The A96 South of Keith remains ⛔closed as collision investigation work is carried out.

Work is expected to continue today following the accident late last night.

A diversion is in place heading northbound at Huntly using the A920 to Dufftown to take A941 - A95 at Craigellachie and then follow to A96 at Keith.

This is also in place in reverse heading southbound.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “So sorry to hear about such an awful tragedy locally.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected and thanks to emergency services. Community will be shocked by this sad news.”