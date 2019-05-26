Section of the M90 closed after serious road crash

Have your say

A section of the M90 motoway has been closed following a serious accident.

The road is currently closed to all northbound traffic around Junction 4 near the village of Kelty in Fife.

Police have asked drivers to find an alternative route following a crash around 7am this morning in Kinross-shire.

One vehicle was involved and there have been reports of two casualties.

BEAR Scotland, the organisation which manages the trunk roads, said a diversion was in place: "Northbound Diversion via A909, through Kelty, turn left onto B996, then follow permanent signs to rejoin M90 at J5 Gairneybridge."

Police Scotland said the northbound section around junction 4 was likely to be "closed for some time" and confirmed the incident is ongoing.

A crash on the M90 is causing significant delays. Picture: John Devlin.

The M90 connects Perth with Edinburgh.