Section of the M90 closed after road crash in Fife

An accident on the M90 is causing delays for Sunday drivers after a section of the motorway was been closed.

The road is currently closed to all northbound traffic around Junction 4 near Kelty in Fife and police have asked drivers to find an alternative route following a crash around 7.40am this morning.

BEAR Scotland, the organisation which manages the truck roads, said a diversion was in place: "Northbound Diversion via A909, through Kelty, turn left onto B996, then follow permanent signs to rejoin M90 at J5 Gairneybridge."

Police Scotland said the northbound section around junction 4 was likely to "closed for some time"

The M90 connects Perth with Edinburgh.