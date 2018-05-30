Section of M8 to close for refurbishment over the weekend

Road closures will be in place as Scotland’s busiest motorway undergoes gantry refurbishment over the weekend.

The latest stretch runs from junction 12 (Riddrie, Stepps) to J11 (Garthamlock, Queenslie) eastbound, and will take place between 8pm and 6am on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June.

Alaister Walker, Scotland TranServ’s senior structures technician, said: “This has been an extensive programme of works which has seen Scotland TranServ, on behalf of Transport Scotland, refurbish 24 gantries over the last few years.

“Rather than replacing the structures with entirely new units, we’re saving hundreds of tonnes of steel in bringing them back to their best. With the addition of new LED lighting units the programme is delivering a 70% energy saving too.

“We’re also supporting local companies, with the shotblasting, refurbishment, painting and electrical work all taking place within a 20 mile radius of the gantries’ original locations.

“Our plans for the year ahead are to continue this programme, removing, refurbishing and re-installing these structures with minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.”

Any drivers planning to use this section of the M8 over these dates are advised to plan ahead if heading eastbound.