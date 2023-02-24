Search stood down after tugboat with two crew on board capsizes in the Clyde

​A huge search for two people on board a tugboat which capsized in the River Clyde off Greenock has been stood down.

Helensburgh RNLI lifeboat, several police launch boats and rescue crafts from vessels in the area went to East India Harbour when the alarm was raised at around 3.30pm yesterday.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and coastguard rescue teams were also at the scene as the area around the harbour was sealed off.

The coastguard said there were two people on board the vessel, which is understood to have been escorting the Hebridean Princess cruise ship into the harbour, when it capsized.

The scene in East India Harbour, Greenock

Police cordoned off the area near Custom House Quay in the Inverclyde town.

A spokesperson said: "Coastguard rescue teams from Helensburgh and Greenock, a lifeboat from Helensburgh RNLI and the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick were sent to assist and searched the area.

"Multiple vessels on the Clyde in the vicinity of the incident also responded, including an MOD Police vessel.

"The coastguard's involvement in the surface search was terminated at 8pm."

Images from the scene showed rescue teams in inflatables and a police boat surrounding the capsized tug before it sank.

Eyewitness Daniel McBride told the BBC the tug had capsized "pretty instantaneously".

He said: "At that point I contacted the coastguard and was asked to go and keep eyes, so I parked up and watched.

"Within 12 minutes the first coastguard vessel came.

"At that point the boat was still capsized with a hull visible in the water.

"I witnessed them bashing on the hull, I guess trying to see if there was any signs inside. Unfortunately then the boat went down a short time afterwards."