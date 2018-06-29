Scottish police catch driver speeding at 116mph

Have your say

A 20-year-old man has been charged after allegedly driving at almost 120mph.

READ MORE - Rangers supporters’ bus driver jailed over fatal crash

Officers were carrying out speed checks on the A96 at Wedderburn near Huntly, Aberdeenshire, on Thursday.

Police said the driver of a Skoda Fabia was pulled over having been detected driving at 116mph. He has been charged with alleged dangerous driving.

PC Andy Cruickshank from the road policing unit said: “It goes without saying that travelling at these speeds can have catastrophic consequences and is totally unacceptable.

“Driving at such speeds significantly reduces your ability to react to unexpected changes in road conditions and puts other innocent road users at serious risk.

“Speed limits are set to ensure the safety of all road users and are not a maximum limit, not a target.”

The man will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

READ MORE - Millions risk fine and driving ban for taking hay fever medication