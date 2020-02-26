Scottish main road closed after three-lorry crash

Have your say

Three lorries have crashed into each other on a busy main road.

The accident happened on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly at about 3pm today.

Emergency services are at the scene assisting with the incident.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The A92 eastbound has closed while the incident is ongoing.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to drive with caution.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 2.30pm to reports of a three vehicle crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath.

"Emergency services are in attendance.

"No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

"The A92 eastbound remains closed."

More as we have it.