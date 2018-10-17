Scottish Government to crack down on private parking firms to regulate charges

The Scottish Government has announced it is to crack down on private parking firms who issue motorists with fines of up to £180.

The move will be outlined in a Transport (Scotland) Bill in the coming months, with an expectation of charges being capped at £60.

READ MORE: Probe finds Scots being ripped off by private parking firm fines

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser has long highlighted his concerns on the matter, publishing a Private Member’s Bill last year. He called for a cap on fines and the introduction of an independent body to adjudicate on appeals.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has offered assurances that his Bill will meet such demands.

Mr Fraser, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife, said: “Cleaning up the rules, creating uniform conditions, maximum penalties and an independent appeals service has the support of the Scottish Government. The Transport Bill offers the quickest route to seeing these plans become reality.

“Ultimately, what matters most is getting the best deal for parkers.”