Scottish Government continue to oppose plans for A9 cycle path

Scottish Government transport officials are due to defend their refusal to build a cycle route as part of dualling the A9 at a public inquiry on the same day environment secretary Roseanna Cunningham addresses a climate change conference in Aviemore.

The £3 billion upgrade includes no dedicated path for bikes between Aviemore and Carrbridge to replace the current route on a busy, narrow B road.

The 3 billion upgrade includes no dedicated path for bikes between Aviemore and Carrbridge to replace the current route on a busy, narrow B road picture: JPI Media and Google Maps

The Cairngorms National Park Authority and Highland Council triggered the inquiry by objecting.

Their concerns are due to be heard at a hearing on 9 March, which will coincide with the climate change event being staged by the park authority.

Park chief executive Grant Moir said: "The authority along with Highland Council and three community councils has objected to the A9 Dalraddy to Slochd section because the scheme proposed does not have a multi-use path linking Aviemore with Carrbridge.

“One of the objectives of the entire dualling project is to facilitate active travel {walking and cycling} and this section provides the opportunity to create a segregated multi-use path, either on or off route, similar to that already provided between Aviemore from Kingussie.

“Increasing active travel is an important part of tackling the climate emergency in Scotland and delivering public health outcomes.”

Highlands and Islands Conservative MSP Edward Mountain said including a cycle way would be a “dose of healthy common sense”.

In a letter to transport secretary Michael Matheson, he said its omission was “hugely disappointing” because it meant a break in the path between Perth and Inverness.

Transport Scotland, which is in charge of the A9 project, said it would help fund the route as a separate scheme.