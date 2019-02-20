Scottish drivers who break 20mph ‘should be sent on awareness course’

Drivers who break Scotland's planned new 20mph speed limits should be sent on special speed awareness courses rather than being fined, a motoring group urged MSPs today.

The proposal by IAM RoadSmart comes after it emerged this week the Crown Office has agreed in principle to speed awareness courses in Scotland following their widespread use south of the Border.

Motorists to take the courses can avoid a fine and penalty points being added to their licence.

Mid Scotland and Fife Green MSP Mark Ruskell has introduced a Parliamentary bill to extend 20mph limits to most 30mph roads across Scotland where there are street lights, such in residential areas.

In Edinburgh, where the speed limit on most roads has been reduced to 20mph limits since last year, 55 drivers were fined, 11 reported for prosecution and 960 warned by police for breaking the limit between July 2016 and January last year.

IAM RoadSmart policy and research director Neil Greig, told the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee, which is considering Mr Ruskell's bill: "There should be 20mph speed awareness courses rather than the issuing of tickets and fines.

"That could be an opportunity to educate people and raise awareness."

The Crown Office has told the Scottish Parliament's public petitions committee that Lord Advocate James Wolffe “has agreed in principle to the diversion at source to speed awareness courses by Police Scotland as an alternative to prosecution in appropriate cases”.

A working group involving Police Scotland and Scottish Government transport officials will "devise the necessary infrastructure and guidance required to support the introduction".