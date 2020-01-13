Scottish Citylink offering free bus travel on services between Edinburgh and Glasgow this weekend

Scottish Citylink is offering free travel on its services between Edinburgh and Glasgow this weekend, to mark the launch of its brand new fleet of vehicles.

The coach operator is allowing customers to travel free of charge on the 900 service between Glasgow and Edinburgh on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 January - but they must book online to take advantage of the deal.

Customers can enjoy free travel on the 900 service between Glasgow and Edinburgh this weekend (18-19 Jan) (Photo: Scottish Citylink)

Free travel deal

The free travel deal is available for single, return or day return tickets, and comes in celebration of Scottish Citylink’s new fleet of vehicles operating on the 900 service, representing an investment of £7 million.

The operator has introduced 18 new state-of-the-art luxury double decker coaches this month on the route between Glasgow and Edinburgh, which operates up to every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day.

The new coaches have also boosted capacity by 32 per cent, adding more than 2,500 extra seats each day to the route.

18 new state-of-the-art luxury double decker coaches have been introduced this month (Photo: Scottish Citylink)

Greater comfort for customers

The new Plaxton Panorama coaches have 79 seats and offer customers greater comfort levels, with more leg room and on-board amenities, including fold-down tables, reading lights, mobile device holders, and USB and wireless chargers at every seat.

On the lower deck, seating is provided around two tables with integrated wireless device charging, and customers can also enjoy improved luggage capacity in the new vehicles.

The 900 service is delivered jointly on behalf of Scottish Citylink by Stagecoach West Scotland and Parks of Hamilton, and delivers a step up on luxury to offer improved comfort and enjoyment for journeys.

Robert Andrew, Stagecoach regional director for Scotland said, “Millions of people use our services between Glasgow and Edinburgh every year and we’re delighted to have launched these fantastic new vehicles, which offer greater comfort and style than ever before.

“To help celebrate this investment, and the fact that we are now offering more seats than ever on this route, we have decided to offer free travel on the 900 service this weekend.

“We hope this offer will benefit those who regularly use our service and encourage some new customers to give coach travel a try.”

How to claim the offer

To take advantage of the offer, customers simply need to book their travel in advance online by visiting citylink.co.uk.