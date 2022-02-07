Scottish Borders hit and run: Man, 38, struck by car on the A7 in Galashiels

A 38-year-old man was struck by a car during a hit and run incident in the Scottish Borders.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:29 pm
Updated Monday, 7th February 2022, 12:38 pm

The collision occurred on the A7, Ladhope Vale near to the Galashiels interchange at around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

A 38 year old male pedestrian sustained an injury requiring hospital treatment after being struck by a small red car.

The car initially stopped but then left the scene.

A man was struck during a hit and run on the A7, Ladhope Vale on Sunday (Photo: Google Maps).

Police Scotland has launched an appeal for witnesses following the incident.

Anyone with any information or dash-cam footage capturing the incident has been asked to get in contact with the police or anonymously report via Crimestoppers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you believe you have any relevant dash-cam footage capturing the incident or you have information regarding the incident, then please come forward.

"Those with information can contact Police on 101 and quote incident number 3374 of 6th February 2022. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

