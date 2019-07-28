Scots police officer goes viral after slip road fall is caught by his own dashcam

A video showing a Scottish policeman taking a tumble over a motorway barrier has gone viral after it was caught on his own dashcam.

The clip, which was posted on the Dumfries Galloway Police Division official page, has gone down a storm online, with the Police Scotland social media team jokingly adding: "Woops - he forgot he was on a motorway SLIP road (Who put that barrier there?)".

In the video, the officer can be seen attending what appears to be a traffic incident at the side of a motorway slip road, and as he makes his way back to his own vehicle he slips as he tries to step over the barrier and ends up flat on his back.

Quickly getting back to his feet, it's clear to see that nothing more than his ego ends up being bruised.

The footage was then shared by his colleagues leading to thousands of people seeing the unnamed officer's mishap online.

One Facebook user joked: "Should have gone to Specsavers."

While another added: "It's normally the crooks that give them the slip."