Scotrail worker attacked on busy train

A Scotrail worker was attacked on a train this morning, it has been reported.

Emergency services raced to Paisley Gilmour Street station after the man was allegedly assaulted at around 10.30am.

The workers injuries are not believed to be serious but British Transport Police are investigating.

Services between Glasgow Central and Ayr, Ardrossan Harbour and Largs have been delayed.

ScotRail tweeted: "Police are dealing with an on board incident which is currently delayed at Paisley Gilmour Street.

"We will continue to work with them and update you as soon as we have more information.

"Services between Glasgow Central-Ardrossan Harbour , Glasgow Central-Ayr and Glasgow Central-Largs may be subject to delays/cancellations."