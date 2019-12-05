ScotRail set to offer more seats and open new station

More seats have been pledged for key commuter routes between Glasgow and Edinburgh by ScotRail as their new timetable was announced.

Trains between Scotland’s two major cities via Falkirk High will see an increase to eight carriages for peak services in an attempt to relieve stress on the route.

Borders Railway passengers will also see two peak services double their capacity with the larger trains due to begin running on Sunday, 15 December.

The rail operator has also confirmed the opening of Robroyston station in Glasgow’s north-east, with an extra park-and-ride facility created with 258 spaces.

The news comes after a difficult year for the over-stretched railway, which has been dogged by criticism relating to overcrowding on busy commuter services, with frequent complaints from passengers forced to stand for the entirety of some journeys.

ScotRail said the changes were part of building the “best railway Scotland has ever had”.

Simon Walton, chair of the Campaign for Borders Railway, welcomed the move, but said: “Any improvement is a good improvement. Those are two services that have particularly come in for criticism because there is insufficient seating, which leads to overcrowding. The Borders Railway has a long way to go and this is something we actively discuss with the government and ScotRail.

“I certainly welcome the improvements, but I would temper that to say that there is a lot more that could be done.”

The timetable change will see two services, the 7:26am and 7:59am Tweedbank to South Gyle services, run with six carriages rather than three.

In addition only seven services during the week will run with two carriages rather than the existing three.

Mr Walton said the Borders Railway would continue to struggle until critical infrastructure issues, including a potential extension to Carlisle, were addressed.

One service in each direction to Dunblane and Kirkcaldy will also add more seats.

David Simpson, ScotRail operations director, said: “The improvements we are making to our timetable from December will deliver even more benefits for our customers, delivering more seats, more services.”