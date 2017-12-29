ScotRail services from Glasgow to Ayrshire cancelled or delayed

Train services running from Glasgow to the west coast have been severely disrupted due to a landslide at the side of the tracks.
ScotRail announced a landslip in the Kilkerran area (between Girvan and Ayr) has caused a crucial section of the Ayrshire line to be closed.
The company said that replacement transport is being organised and urged anyone affected to visit http://www.journeycheck.com/ScotRail.
Routes affected:
-Train services between Kilmarnock and Girvan
-Train services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer via Kilmarnock
Train services between Glasgow Central and Girvan
-Train services between Ayr and Girvan
More to follow.
