ScotRail services from Glasgow to Ayrshire cancelled or delayed

Have your say

Train services running from Glasgow to the west coast have been severely disrupted due to a landslide at the side of the tracks.

ScotRail announced a landslip in the Kilkerran area (between Girvan and Ayr) has caused a crucial section of the Ayrshire line to be closed.

The company said that replacement transport is being organised and urged anyone affected to visit http://www.journeycheck.com/ScotRail.

READ MORE: Scots warned of travel disruptions amid heavy snow

Routes affected:

-Train services between Kilmarnock and Girvan

-Train services between Glasgow Central and Stranraer via Kilmarnock

Train services between Glasgow Central and Girvan

-Train services between Ayr and Girvan

More to follow.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014