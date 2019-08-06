ScotRail scraps plans to make toilet stations free

ScotRail has scrapped plans to stop charging people for using toilets at its railway stations.

The transport operator had originally announced it was investigating free access at Glasgow Queen Street, Aberdeen, Inverness and Fort William after Network Rail last year pledged to provide free toilets at Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Central.

But ScotRail has performed a U-turn on the proposal, claiming British Transport Police had raised concerns that free toilet access could lead to a rise in anti-social behaviour.

The firm has also moved to increase the fee for using the toilets at its Aberdeen station from 30p to 50p, citing increasing costs.

A ScotRail spokesman said: "After carrying out full safety assessments, gaining feedback from industry partners and assessing the long-term costs, it was established that removing charges was not a viable option."

London King's Cross, London Liverpool Street and Edinburgh Waverley became the last of 20 stations run by Network Rail to introduce free toilet access.

It was revealed in 2017 that Network Rail had made £41 million in ten years from toilet charges.