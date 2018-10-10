ScotRail’s new high-speed train breaks down on first trip

ScotRail’s new high-speed train broke down during its first service with passengers.

The train left Aberdeen at 12.55pm today after being hailed by rail chiefs as launching a new ‘age of the train.’

But the £2m train, which offers passengers more seats, more luggage space and more plug sockets broke down near the town of Ladybank in Fife.

Passengers said the service ground to a halt for five to 10 minutes. A ScotRail spokesperson said: “We experienced a short delay as a result of a technical issue, but the train was on the move again quickly.”

More to follow...