ScotRail’s main route from Edinburgh-Glasgow gets more carriages

Passengers on ScotRail’s flagship route are due to get eight-carriage trains for the first time this month to ease overcrowding.

The operator announced today it had agreed a lease for ten stop-gap trains to run on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line.

The four-coach Class 365 electric trains, which can be coupled together, will be an increase on the current maximum six and seven-coach trains.

The so-called “Happy Trains” – because they appear to smile – have been drafted in to plug gaps caused by delays to ScotRail’s brand new Hitachi fleet and leases expiring on other trains.

This has forced the firm to shorten some peak-hour services.

The trains are expected to operate two of the four hourly services between the cities. A third is already run by other electric trains.

The fourth will continue to be operated by one of the existing diesel trains, which are to be replaced.

The Class 365s are due to carry passengers by the end of the month, with the first Hitachi train expected to follow suit next month.

ScotRail Alliance managing director Alex Hynes said: “This is great news for our customers travelling between Edinburgh and Glasgow.”