ScotRail probe claims driver was asleep as train reached Edinburgh

ScotRail have revealed they are investigating claims that one of their drivers was asleep at the controls.

READ MORE - May Day weekend disruption for Scottish rail travellers

An amateur photographer taking snaps of a train heading into Edinburgh from Fife believes to have caught the driver with his eyes closed and head tilted to the side.

The pose is said to have stayed the same over three separate shots taken over a couple of seconds as the train moved at 50mph into the capital city.

The Herald newspaper published the pictures, to which ScotRail responded: “After The Herald shared photographs of one of our drivers, we are conducting an international investigation.”