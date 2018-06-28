ScotRail passengers suffer disruption as rail temperatures top 50C

Have your say

Soaring temperatures disrupted ScotRail passengers today as speed restrictions were imposed across Scotland.

Train cancellations included on the Glasgow-Lanark line, where services were halved to hourly.

Rails have been painted white to deflect the heat. Picture: Network Rail

Speed restrictions were also being imposed on other lines to reduce the risk of tracks buckling.

They included at Livingston North station in West Lothian, East Linton on the Edinburgh-London east coast main line in East Lothian, Newbridge in western Edinburgh, Inverkeithing in Fife, and Helmsdale in Sutherland.

Network Rail said rail temperatures had reached 51C near Livingston North and 39C near East Linton.

On the Lanark line, ScotRail said 13 services would not run or have their journeys curtailed this afternoon.

That will cut direct trains by half to hourly, including during the afternoon rush hour.

Further delays were caused by a signalling fault between Uddingston and Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire, which affected trains on a secondary Edinburgh-Glasgow lie via Shotts.

The disruption follows all trains being halted at Glasgow Central - Scotland's busiest station - last night after several sets of points between tracks expanded in the heat and stopped working.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 31C in Glasgow after hitting 28C yesterday.

Speed restrictions are imposed during high temperatures to reduce the risk of rails buckling.

This means trains take longer to complete journeys and reduces capacity, such as on single-track sections of lines.

The ScotRail Alliance with track owner Network Rail said: "Due to a speed restriction because of high track temperatures between Glasgow Central and Lanark, disruption is expected until 6:30pm today.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Last night’s problems were caused by a fault with with the air-driven points equipment which moves the rails to switch trains between one track and another at the junctions outside Central.

“A drop in air pressure due to a loose air hose caused the equipment to fail and the exact cause of this fault is still under investigation.

"With record breaking hot weather predicted in Scotland, Network Rail has activated its extreme weather action team to ensure passengers are kept safe and our railway keeps running as reliably as possible."

David Dickson, Network Rail’s Infrastructure director for the ScotRail Alliance said: “On very sunny days, rails in direct sunshine can be as much as 20 degrees centigrade above air temperature causing the steel to expand markedly and could, if not carefully monitored and action taken, buckle causing travel disruption.

“Our engineers and specialist extreme weather teams are monitoring track-side temperatures and vulnerable locations and will, if necessary, introduce temporary speed restrictions during the hottest part of the day to keep trains running, albeit more slowly than normal.”

He said some parts of rails were painted white so they absorbed less heat and expanded less.