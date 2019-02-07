ScotRail passengers enjoy third month of improved punctuality

The ScotRail Alliance's poor punctuality today showed signs of finally being turned around with a third month of improvement and the best punctuality since September.

However, it is still slightly worse than a year ago and underlying performance by the partnership with track body Network Rail has yet to return to an upward trajectory.

The figures come after ScotRail was ordered to submit a remedial plan to ministers following dozens of cancellations a day caused by the late delivery of new trains and the knock-on effects of industrial action.

These have now almost all been eliminated.

Further figures due to be published tomorrow may show whether the improved performance was due to fewer faults caused by Network Rail rather then ScotRail reducing delays that it caused itself.

In December, ScotRail's share of delays increased by one third to nearly half while Network Rail's remained around one third.

Today's figures show a total of 88.4 per cent of trains arrived within five minutes of time in the four weeks to last Saturday.

That compares to 84.2 per cent in the previous period in December, 83.4 per cent in November and 80.5 per cent in October.

However, the official industry comparison is with the same period last year, when it was 0.4 points better at 88.8 per cent.

The gains have also yet to improve the key measure of average punctuality over the last year, which was unchanged for a third month at 87.3 per cent.

That figure has not improved since falling from 91.2 per cent in August 2017 and ScotRail does not expect it to meet its 92 per cent target for another two years.

The alliance said the latest improvement had come despite it running 5 per cent more services - or 2,500 a month - such as on a new Edinburgh-Glasgow route via Cumbernauld, and on the east coast north of Edinburgh.

It said the biggest single causes of delays last month were a signal fault at Glasgow Central and a train fault near Haymarket in Edinburgh.

ScotRail Alliance operations director David Simpson said: “Everyone at the ScotRail Alliance is working flat out to improve punctuality for our customers, and it is a real positive to see performance continuing to show such significant improvement.

“We know this continues to be a challenging time, and there are areas where we need to deliver a better service, but things are moving in the right direction.

“The investment we are making in Scotland’s Railway is delivering more services than ever before and we are committed to giving our customers the service they expect and deserve.”