ScotRail passenger train used to transport body recovered from tracks

An official complaint has been lodged after a ScotRail train carrying passengers was used to transport the body of a man found beside tracks, The Scotsman understands.

The conductor of the late-night service is believed to have been upset by the incident near Dumfries.

ScotRail said it was the “most dignified way” of removing the body. The man is thought to have been hit by another train in an apparent suicide.

However, the incident is likely to raise ethical concerns about the treatment of bodies after deaths on the railways.

Passengers on the Glasgow-Carlisle train were moved to another carriage during the operation last month.

It was stopped just north of Dumfries so police and ambulance staff could load the body into a carriage. The unusual move was made because of the distance to the nearest road.

Emergency services workers had to walk more than a mile along the track to reach the scene after parking their vehicles at a signal box three miles north of Dumfries.

It was decided the best option was to use the train, which was due to reach Dumfries just before midnight. There were only six passengers on the service, on Sunday 19 January.

A source said: “A manager has asked for an investigation. A person on board was upset.”

Bodies are normally removed by road, as many such deaths occur at locations with better vehicle access.

The latest British Transport Police (BTP) figures showed 14 “non-suspicious fatalities” on Scotland’s railways between April and December last year.

Another industry source said: “A ‘dignity crew’ drove to the nearest location, at Holywood signal box, and walked up the track. The last train was held while the body was loaded aboard.

The body was on the train for a very short time, and taken off at Dumfries Station. This is not common or policy.”

ScotRail declined to say whether a complaint had been received.

Its spokesperson said: “We worked closely with the emergency services to ensure this tragic event was handled in the most dignified way possible Anyone affected by this incident can contact Samaritans for free of charge, any time, from any phone, on 116 123.”

BTP said: “Occasionally, when deaths happen in particularly rural areas where there are long distances to the nearest road, trains may be used to transport a deceased person into the care of the procurator fiscal. In these cases, permission will be sought from the train operating company and the deceased will be accompanied by BTP officers.

To ensure their dignity, they will always travel in a separate and private area to any other passengers.”