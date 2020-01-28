ScotRail passenger satisfaction soars back to 89%

Have your say

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail has bounced back to near its record level with Scotland's main train operator.

The firm's rating soared by ten points from 79 to 89 per cent in the latest survey by passenger watchdog Transport Focus.

It compares last autumn with the same period in 2018.

It comes as the fourth boast for the beleaguered operator within weeks after punctuality improved, the complaints rate fell and fines for service failings reduced.

The result is one percentage point lower than Abellio-run ScotRail's 90 per cent record score and the best autumn performance for five years.

The operator did as well or better than the four other daytime train operators in Scotland.

East coast firm LNER's rating was up 2 points to 89 per cent, with west coast operator Virgin Trains - which was replaced by Avanti in December - down 5 points to 85 per cent.

CrossCountry was down 1 point to 80 per cent while TransPennine Express was up by 6 points to 79 per cent.

Caledonian Sleeper was not included in the poll.

A total of 1,200 ScotRail passengers were surveyed in the National Rail Passenger Survey.

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: "I am delighted to see such a significant increase in customer satisfaction, which shows that the hard work of our people is paying off.

“Abellio’s £475 million investment in new and upgraded trains, and the further investment across the business to improve the service we deliver, is helping to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”