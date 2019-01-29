ScotRail passenger satisfaction plunges to 16-year low

Passenger satisfaction with ScotRail is at its lowest for 16 years, the latest official watchdog survey showed today.

The train operator's rating plunged by six percentage points from 85 to 79 per cent last autumn compared to the previous year, the National Rail Passengers Survey by Transport Focus showed.

The survey found happiness levels had fallen below the 83 per cent recorded in 2002.

It comes days after a smaller poll by consumer body Which? reported passenger satisfaction also down by six points to 45 per cent.

Transport Focus said: "Following a year of delays, cancellations and the late delivery of new trains, passengers are less happy than at any time since 2002."

ScotRail scored worse than most cross-Border operators, albeit they operate fewer services.

Satisfaction with Virgin Trains was 90 per cent), LNER 87 per cent, CrossCountry 81 per cent, although TransPennine Express was even lower than ScotRail's at 73 per cent.

In the latest survey, among 1,300 passengers, the biggest fall was in how useful passengers found information about delays, down 16 points to 42 per cent.

How well ScotRail dealt with delays - traditionally the firm's Achilles heel in the poll - was down by 12 points to 39 per cent.

Passengers were also increasingly unhappy with connections with other trains - down 11 points to 72 per cent.

Their satisfaction with punctuality and reliability also fell by ten points to 72 per cent.

Satisfaction with ticket price value for money fell eight points to 51 per cent.

However, there were improvements in some areas, with cycle parking up 14 points to 69 per cent.

There are also signs ScotRail's performance is improving with no planned cancellations today for the fifth day in a row.

Transport Focus director David Sidebottom said: “ScotRail and Network Rail need to keep to their basic promises and deliver a relentless focus on day-to-day performance as well as better information during disruption.

"A better value for money and more reliable railway must arrive soon for passengers.

"While services have fallen well short of what passengers deserve, ScotRail’s extra compensation is welcome and will go some way to rebuild passenger trust.”

He said Transport Focus would "continue to monitor closely whether the introduction of the new timetable delivers additional capacity, more frequent trains and better journey times for passengers - and whether the remedial notice issued to ScotRail by Transport Scotland will result in a plan that delivers improved punctuality and reliability".

ScotRail said the survey - made between September and November - had coincided with "challenging" autumn weather.

It also said its 79 per cent rating was the same as the average among other train operators in the survey.

However, the poll was completed before huge disruption from ScotRail cancellations due to the late delivery of new trains, which could have made its results even worse.

In an effort to highlight positive findings from the survey, ScotRail said satisfaction levels among leisure travellers, its "largest customer group", were at its highest level since spring 2016 at 91 per cent.

It also pointed to satisfaction with ticket-buying facilities increasing by five points, which followed the installation of new ticket machines and smartcard technology.

ScotRail suggested major improvements to cope with record and rising passenger numbers, such as at Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley, may have influenced the results.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's head of customer operations, said: “While it’s good news that four out of five of our customers are satisfied with ScotRail, we know there is much more to do given the challenges we have faced in recent months.

“Everyone at ScotRail is working flat out to deliver the improved service our customers expect and deserve.”