Scotrail may be forced to cancel trains over trespassers on tracks

Have your say

Scotrail has announced that services in the Central Belt are being disrupted by trespassers on the line.

The train operator tweeted: “Due to trespassers on the railway between Glasgow Queen Street and Greenfaulds disruption is expected.

READ MORE: Radical plans emerge to buy up Culloden on “behalf of nation”

“Train service between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk Grahamston and Cumbernauld may be cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.”

Scotrail has advised passengers that their tickets or Smartcard can be used on some alternative buses at no extra cost.

First Buses for Glasgow, Springburn, Stepps, Gartcosh, Greenfaulds, Cumbernauld, Falkirk Grahamston on bus Services - 8, 38, 41, 60/A, X3 can be used.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.