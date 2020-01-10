Scotrail hits best December punctuality figures for 3 years

Have your say

ScotRail trains operated their most punctual December for three years, the beleaguered operator announced today.

A total of 86.7 per cent of services arrived within five minutes of schedule in the four weeks to 4 January.

That was 2.5 percentage points better than the previous year and 3.4 points up on 2017 – the standard comparison because of weather.

ScotRail also improved its key punctuality measure to the best since June 2018.

The “moving annual average” – performance over the last year – was up 0.2 points to 88.5 compared to a month ago.

But it remains 4 points short of the 92.5 per cent target.

The Abellio-run franchise will end three years early in 2022 due to a funding dispute. Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s Railway, which also includes Network Rail said: “It is fantastic to see such an encouraging period of performance during a challenging time of year.

“We look forward to delivering an increasingly reliable service.”