ScotRail fines for failing service standards falls by 25 per cent

Fines imposed on ScotRai to spur higher service quality standards such as cleanliness today fell by 25 per cent to their lowest for nearly two years.

The train operator was fined a total of £790,558 between October and December.

A total of 38 items on trains and at stations were inspected such as seats and doors. Picture: John Devlin

It compares to £1.23 million over the same period in 2017.

The quarterly total was last lower in January-March 2017, of £224,937.

The Service Quality Incentive Regime (SQUIRE), run by the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency is among the toughest in Britain.

Its targets are set high to encourage improvements across 38 areas from ticket offices to lighting, wi-fi and toilets.

Fines are ring fenced for improvements.

ScotRail said the improvement had followed 140 extra staff being recruited, which had increased staffing at stations and on trains.

Chief operating officer Angus Thom said: “These figures are very encouraging and show the hard work of everyone at ScotRail to give our customers the best possible experience when travelling with us.

"We know there is still work to do, but the investment we have made in our front line staff and on our new trains is delivering significant improvements for our customers.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman said: “These significant reductions in comparison with previous periods should be welcomed, not least in those areas related to the large increase in staffing.

"As the benefits of ScotRail’s ongoing recruitment continue to bed in, we expect to see even further improvements in future SQUIRE results, bringing with that a better overall passenger experience.”

